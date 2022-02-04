DeMarcus Lawrence vs. Randy Gregory: Can Cowboys Only Pick One?

The reality - and while we stay out of the “premature prediction” business, maybe the odds are against it - is there are paths toward having both Randy Gregory and Tank Lawrence in Dallas in 2022, playing together.

FRISCO - In this corner, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

In that corner, defensive end Randy Gregory.

Is this a fight? A competition? Do the 2022 Dallas Cowboys have to choose one or the other?

A team source tells CowboysSI.com that re-signing coming free agent Gregory is “a major priority” - and we think that might take a $15 million APY deal.

Meanwhile, Lawrence is coming off a season in which he missed 10 games with a broken bone in his foot and hits the salary cap this year at a whopping $27 million.

So … "Tank vs. Randy''? Right?

Not yet.

Amid wild speculation (of the sort that’s also included receiver Amari Cooper), the Cowboys have finalized almost nothing here.

They are hoping Gregory gives them a “hometown discount,” owner Jerry Jones saying, he had a “good visit” with Gregory's agent at the Senior Bowl.

“Knowing our time together,” Jones added, “and some of the pluses and some of the times that we’ve had to work through some of the not-so-fun things, that will serve us well.”

Meaning they’d very much like to keep him.

They are contemplating a change in Lawrence’s contract in one of many forms to erase much of his existing deal (due to pay him $19 million).

Meaning they’d kinda like to keep him, too.

Gregory can say no to Dallas’ offer. But he can be tagged.

Lawrence can say no to Dallas’ offer. But he can be negotiated with.

Indeed, Gregory might not love the franchise tag (no long-term security but $20 mil guaranteed). And negativity will surely be Tank’s initial reaction, too. But saying “no” and then getting cut (which in one form would only save Dallas $8 million off the $27 million) would put Lawrence into free agency.

Is there another NFL team willing to give him $19 million a year?

One answer - again, both sides need to agree - is a new contract with a lower cap-friendly base salary with incentives that can get Tank’s paycheck back up there. Ironically, Lawrence’s 2021 season, lacking in production as it did, helps this cause, because his new contract can be loaded with “Not Likely to be Earned” bonuses that don’t count against the cap - but will actually be easy to earn if Tank outperforms his 2021 numbers.

Another cap trick: Lawrence has a voidable 2024 tacked on to the end of his existing deal. Move money there, while hoping the almost-30-year-old is still contributing at 32, and he can get paid while Dallas gets relief.

The shortcut thinking here is all about panic. The Cowboys are cutting guys, losing guys, can’t afford guys.

The reality - and while we stay out of the “premature prediction” business, maybe the odds are against it - is there are paths toward having both Randy Gregory and Tank Lawrence in Dallas in 2022, playing together.

But it will require them to … play along.

