    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Will LB-Needy Cowboys Sign Ex Sooners Standout?

    Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal and Luke Gifford? Good to go. But …
    Author:

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have good linebackers.

    But at the moment, they don’t have enough linebackers.

    There are presently four guys healthy and ready to go Sunday as the 11-4 NFC East champs prepare to play host to the Arizona Cardinals.

    Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal and Luke Gifford? Good to go.

    But backup and special-teams helper Francis Bernard presently has the double whammy as he is dealing with both COVID-19 and a groin injury sustained in last weeks blowout win over Washington.

    “We're definitely looking at guys,” revealed Dallas coach Mike McCarthy, “and may have a prospect here showing up real quickly."

    That prospect could be Devante Bond, notes ESPN. Bond, 6-1 and 236, is a 28-year-old product of Oklahoma who played for Tampa Bay (he was their 2016 sixth-round pick) and Chicago and could fill in well in a special-teams role.

    The Dallas defense has emerged as one of the NFL’s best, pushing the playoff-bound Cowboys to four straight wins as the stellar rookie Parsons and company wait on the Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray, a star prep athlete in DFW who also attended the University of Oklahoma.

    Dallas’ special teams under coordinator Bones Fassel have also been productive, including in the win over the WFT in which all three units - offense, defense, and on a blocked punt, special teams, each got in on the TD avalanche.

    The Cowboys have a light Wednesday workout here in Frisco at The Star with the big injury news being the planned return of left tackle Tyron Smith.

