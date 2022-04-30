All Dallas Cowboys UDFA Signings & 'Big Kat' Scouting Reports: NFL Tracker

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' NFL Draft is over ... but the UDFA process is now ongoing here inside The Star, starting with the signing of a " Big Kat'' and two big safeties.

Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell is coming to Dallas. (Scouting report below.)

So is Markaviest 'Big Kat' Bryant, the UFC defensive end. (Scouting report here.) ... oh, and yes, if your nickname is "Big Cat'' (or "Big Kat,'' as Markaviest prefers it be spelled, the Cowboys want you.

Thanks to his high school coach, Bryant has said, "Oh, I’m Big Kat!’ So, every college then, every recruiting visit I went to, my name was Big Kat. That stuck. My mom doesn’t even call me Markaviest.”

And Georgia Tech 6-5 safety Juanyeh Thomas. (Scouting report here.)

And USC corner Isaac Taylor-Stuart. (Scouting report here.)

And Texas A&M Commerce O-lineman Amon Simon. (Scouting report here.)

And Harvard running back Aaron Shampklin. (Scouting report here.)

And Boston College center Alec Lindstrom. (Scouting report here.)

Also ... Indiana receiver Ty Fryfogle, Ole Miss receiver Dontario Drummond, BYU center James Empey, Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, TCU saferty La'Kendrick Van Zandt and an intriguing one, Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay.

The SI Draft Bible scouting report on Bell ...

Pros: Long armed, big safety who will lower the shoulder and deliver hard hits on ball carriers. Bell uses his length to get his hands on runners if he takes unfavorable angles. His strength and physicality allows him to overpower smaller blockers in space. He bumps receivers crossing his zone physically to throw off route timing. When starting with his eyes on the quarterback, he displays above-average ball tracking. Bell has above-average speed and acceleration in a straight line for a big safety.

Cons: While he is a big (6-2, 212) hard-hitting safety with long arms. Bell plays with very good physicality and above-average straight-line athleticism. A stiff lower half makes him a segmented mover in space. He is an unreliable tackler, missing frequently. Bell projects as a developmental safety as he has intriguing traits in terms of size and speed. Due to his stiffness, he will likely be limited to a special teams role if he can improve his tackling and make a roster.

This is all about puzzle pieces ... and guessing. Dallas has great and surprising success with vet safety Jayron Kearse; why not try it again? Maybe more than once!

The Cowboys started the process filling needs with their early picks of "shocker'' Round 1 offensive lineman Tyler Smith (info here), Round 2 edge Sam Williams (a controversial pick) and Round 3 receiver Jalen Tolbert (already "hooking up'' with Dak Prescott.) The rest of Dallas' picks, and their evaluations, can be found here.

And much more to come ...

