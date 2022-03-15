Skip to main content

Cowboys Re-Signing Randy Gregory

DeMarcus Lawrence's contract helps keep his teammate in Dallas

FRISCO - Teamwork makes the dream work. And, in the case of the Dallas Cowboys, makes the contracts work also.

Using salary-cap room made available by a re-structured deal to DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys Tuesday agreed to give his defensive-end bookend Randy Gregory a - according to ESPN - five-year, $70 million contract including $28 million guaranteed.

Lawrence's new deal, worth $40 million but guaranteeing him $30 million over the next three years, sliced his $27 million cap impact in 2022 almost literally in half.

Guess how much Gregory was worth in the open market?

A team source tells CowboysSI.com that re-signing coming free agent Gregory was “a major priority”.

So … "Tank vs. Randy''? Wrong.

They were hoping to work with Tank. 

They did work with Tank.

They were hoping Gregory gives them a “hometown discount,” owner Jerry Jones saying, he had a “good visit” with Gregory's agent at the Senior Bowl.

“Knowing our time together,” Jones added, “and some of the pluses and some of the times that we’ve had to work through some of the not-so-fun things, that will serve us well.”

This wasn't "Tank vs. Gregory,'' but rather, just the opposite.

More like "Tank & Gregory."

