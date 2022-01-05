Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Cowboys Should Sign Troubled WR Antonio Brown, Says Ex NFL GM

    During an episode of Get Up on ESPN, Tannenbaum created in his mind a landing spot for AB.

    FRISCO - The cheap punchline here regarding the idea that troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown should be signed by the Dallas Cowboys isn't going to be an insensitive poke at Brown, who has mental and emotional issued that last Sunday caused his strip-down meltdown in the middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

    Nor is the cheap punchline some old reference to the "Criminal Cowboys'' and all that hooey.

    No, the cheap punchline is directed at the guy who says Dallas should sign Brown - Mike Tannenbaum, the former NFL general manager.

    And that specific cheap punchline: "Yeah, Mike, that's why they call you 'the former NFL general manager.''

    During Tuesday’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, Tannenbaum created in his mind a landing spot for AB.

    “I could see a team like the Dallas Cowboys bringing him in and talking to him,” he said. “If they go through the process, they simply could sign him to a one-day contract … Putting in the infrastructure where he’s getting the help he needs, and then helping (the Cowboys) on the field.''

    The thinking is flawed on virtually every level. To wit:

    *We're not sure how a "one-day contract'' really works. That's a gimmick used for teams to re-sign end-of-career stars so they can "retire a Cowboy.'' That's surely not Brown's plan. Nor is a "one-day contract'' for any other reason.

    No image description

    antonio-brown-clutch-points
    Play

    Cowboys Should Sign Troubled WR Antonio Brown?

    During an episode of Get Up on ESPN, Tannenbaum created in his mind a landing spot for AB.

    16 seconds ago
    lloyd micah
    Play

    Micah Parsons Partner: Cowboys Should Draft Utah LB, Says NFL Insider

    A Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year could help Cowboys at a position where they have some potential free agents

    56 minutes ago
    mcc zeke
    Play

    'Keep It Simple, Zeke': Plan for Cowboys at Eagles

    1 hour ago

    *The much-ballyhooed "infrastructure'' that the Cowboys (and other teams) have in place to support players with mental and emotional challenges is light years from being a cure-all. (The Aldon Smith situation represents the latest sad example.)

    *How - even without his challenges - does he "help the Cowboys on the field'' as the fourth receiver (now that Michael Gallup is out for the year) playing behind Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Cedrick Wilson? And maybe behind Malik Turner and others as well?

    Stated Tannenbaum: “In this day and age of COVID and everyone looking at this from a week-to-week standpoint, you could simply say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna stand shoulder-to-shoulder, Antonio. And your NFL career, if there is one, is on life support.' ...

    "It could happen.''

    But ... didn't the Steelers, Patriots, Raiders and Bucs already try all of that? At some point - and remember, because of his legal and behavioral issues, he played for all four of those learned-a-lesson teams all over the course of essentially one year - hasn't the NFL learned that Brown isn't a "football player'' as much as he is a "person in need of care''?

    There is media noise about Antonio Brown getting another chance. (And about Terrell Owens right there with him.) Most likely, that noise comes from Brown supporters, which is lovely. But - and we say this with a great deal of empathy as some understanding of mental-health challenges - anyone who truly wants to support Antonio Brown shouldn't be trying to get him signed with the Cowboys.

    They should be trying to find him a doctor.

    antonio-brown-clutch-points
    News

    Cowboys Should Sign Troubled WR Antonio Brown?

    16 seconds ago
    lloyd micah
    News

    Micah Parsons Partner: Cowboys Should Draft Utah LB, Says NFL Insider

    56 minutes ago
    mcc zeke
    News

    'Keep It Simple, Zeke': Plan for Cowboys at Eagles

    1 hour ago
    newton
    News

    Nate Newton to Black College Hall; Cowboys Move on Jarwin

    2 hours ago
    kyler micah az
    News

    Cowboys Injury Update & LISTEN: Kyler Murray Again?

    19 hours ago
    522F1E71-ACA7-41F2-B622-39F2B1CCFF0B
    News

    Cowboys Ex Terrell Owens Wants to Replace Antonio Brown with Bucs

    22 hours ago
    AE811ED5-A1F5-4EBF-A676-9C20F1E0179E
    News

    Jerry Pokes at Zuerlein: Would Cowboys Give Kicker the Boot?

    23 hours ago
    4C1D3736-464A-47C7-8C18-85C17ABE4E44
    News

    Aikman Beer: ‘I Think You’ll Like It,’ Says Cowboys Icon of New ‘EIGHT’

    Jan 4, 2022