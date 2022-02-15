Source: Cowboys 'Priority' is Signing WR Michael Gallup, Who Wants Contract 'I Deserve'

"I just have that feeling that they might work with me on it.'' - Free agent Michael Gallup on a new Cowboys contract.

FRISCO - “I hope,'' Michael Gallup said, "I did enough here in Dallas over the last four years to get what I deserve.''

Gallup, a quality Dallas Cowboys receiver who is about to hit free agency is, a source inside The Star tells us, a team "priority'' when it comes to offseason signings. But is he a $13 million APY "priority''? Does anybody know exactly when he'll be ready following surgery on February 10 to repair a torn ACL - with all due respect to his stated plan to be a “fast healer.” Is there a financial compromise to be made for a team that loves the player but is facing its annual cap crunch?

"I know the Cowboys enjoy me being on their team,'' Gallup told Heavy. “Honestly, they haven’t really said a whole lot to me (about free agency). I just have that feeling that they might work with me on it ... So, we’ll see how it goes.”

Gallup mentioned that Dallas QB Dak Prescott has been saying positive things in private about the return of Gallup, who due to injuries in 2021 was only able to total 35 catches or 445 yards and two TDs.

“Man, Dak’s been telling me I can’t go anywhere since the season started,” Gallups said. “I definitely know he wants me back here, but he also told me that when he had his injury that he still got what he was owed.

“So, I’m not too worried about it in that perspective, but he’s definitely been in my ear a lot telling me that I need to be here. So, I’ll just definitely take that into consideration.”

Gallup's point regarding injury: Prescott got his top-of-the-market $40 million APY contract while coming off of ankle surgery. Therefore, in Gallup's mind, why does he have to compromise financially?

Still, Gallup, just 25, notes that his future could take him "both ways.''

“I think somebody could give me a long-term deal, and I think if I need to prove it again I’m pretty sure I can do that, too,” Gallup said.

That's fairly non-committal - in a good way for Dallas.

Gallup said he would like to be "that dude'' - a No. 1 receiver in an offense - while at the same time understanding why he's been more of a supplemental piece since being drafted in the third round in ...

“I think everybody wants to be that dude, you want to be that guy, you want to get all the targets, you want to catch it,” Gallup said. “There’s other good players in the league as well, so I think you have to take that into consideration. Especially with me, shoot, I got Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb outside of me. They both went in the first round, phenomenal athletes.

"So, when your catches come you just gotta make them count, and I think I’ve done that pretty well.”

Cap-wise, where defensive end Randy Gregory is also a "priority,'' the Cowboys could in theory move off of Cooper (saving $16 million from his $22 million cap number) and use some of that room to retain Gallup, who conducted the Super Bowl Week interview with Heavy while sponsored by Sleep Number, which worked with him to fund The Andrew Murray Gallup Memorial Fund, which was created in honor of the receiver’s late brother.

“I know this past year wasn’t the best for me or anything, but I hope I’ve done enough and put enough on film to where the injury that I just had isn’t going to weigh me down too much,'' Gallup said. "So, that’s what I’m hoping to get out of free agency.''