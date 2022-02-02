JuJu Smith-Schuster Jabs Steelers, Hints at Free-Agent Signing with Dak Prescott's Cowboys

Says Juju of Prescott and the setup at The Star: “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …''

FRISCO - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will enter free agency this offseason, and while he has recently expressed his wish to remain in The Steel City, on Tuesday he made a promotional appearance at The Star in Frisco - and talked openly about the idea of signing with the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys.

Said Juju of Prescott and the setup at The Star: “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. … The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms.”

Oh.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout was a breakout NFL player for Pittsburgh early in his career, the former USC star and second-round pick having recorded 169 receptions, 2,343 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons. He earned All-Rookie Team honors in 2017, then made the Pro Bowl the following year.

But Smith-Schuster hasn’t posted a 1,000-yard season since 2018. And in 2021, with an injury dragging him down, Smith-Schuster caught just 15 passes for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.

That's not an $8 million player, which is what the 25-year-old was paid to be after signing a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh in 2021.

What if he's just the No. 3 receiver in Pittsburgh's 2022 plans, behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

What if, meanwhile, the Cowboys find their wide receiver room in transition with the possibility of making Amari Cooper a cap casualty and not re-signing the rehabbing Michael Gallup? Can Smith-Schuster be a complementary guy to X receiver CeeDee Lamb?

Maybe the Steelers free agent is simply mastering the art of saying the right thing in the right company - that company this time being a 7-11 event in Frisco. After all, he recently released a statement on social media expressing his wish for the future.

"I've said it before and have the same stance: I'd love to be Pittsburgh for life. I hope we can make that happen this offseason and I want to be a part of this franchise's return to glory. It's not a matter of if, but when, and I hope I'm wearing the black and gold, celebrating a Super Bowl with these fans, when it happens.''

Or ... if the price is right, celebrating with the silver and blue?

