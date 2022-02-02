Skip to main content

JuJu Smith-Schuster Jabs Steelers, Hints at Free-Agent Signing with Dak Prescott's Cowboys

Says Juju of Prescott and the setup at The Star: “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …''

FRISCO - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will enter free agency this offseason, and while he has recently expressed his wish to remain in The Steel City, on Tuesday he made a promotional appearance at The Star in Frisco - and talked openly about the idea of signing with the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys.

Said Juju of Prescott and the setup at The Star: “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. … The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms.”

Oh.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout was a breakout NFL player for Pittsburgh early in his career, the former USC star and second-round pick having recorded 169 receptions, 2,343 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons. He earned All-Rookie Team honors in 2017, then made the Pro Bowl the following year.

But Smith-Schuster hasn’t posted a 1,000-yard season since 2018. And in 2021, with an injury dragging him down, Smith-Schuster caught just 15 passes for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.

That's not an $8 million player, which is what the 25-year-old was paid to be after signing a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh in 2021.

What if he's just the No. 3 receiver in Pittsburgh's 2022 plans, behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

No image description

dak juju
Play

JuJu Smith-Schuster Jabs Steelers, Hints at Free-Agent Signing with Dak Prescott's Cowboys

Says Juju of Prescott and the setup at The Star: “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …''

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
tom jerry dak
Play

Cowboys vs. Retired Tom Brady: Most Lopsided NFL 'Rivalry'

How can it be a "rivalry'' when the Cowboys never, ever beat the just-retired GOAT?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
cow wash wallpaper
Play

Cowboys Rival 'Washington Commanders' Video 'Spoiler Alert' Reveal Goes Viral

The NFL franchise has allowed us inside the big reveal, officially.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago

What if, meanwhile, the Cowboys find their wide receiver room in transition with the possibility of making Amari Cooper a cap casualty and not re-signing the rehabbing Michael Gallup? Can Smith-Schuster be a complementary guy to X receiver CeeDee Lamb?

dak juju
amari gallup
amari dark
jerry amari
dak amari clutch

Maybe the Steelers free agent is simply mastering the art of saying the right thing in the right company - that company this time being a 7-11 event in Frisco. After all, he recently released a statement on social media expressing his wish for the future.

"I've said it before and have the same stance: I'd love to be Pittsburgh for life. I hope we can make that happen this offseason and I want to be a part of this franchise's return to glory. It's not a matter of if, but when, and I hope I'm wearing the black and gold, celebrating a Super Bowl with these fans, when it happens.''

Or ... if the price is right, celebrating with the silver and blue?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dak juju
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Jabs Steelers, Hints at Free-Agent Signing with Dak Prescott's Cowboys

1 minute ago
tom jerry dak
News

Cowboys vs. Retired Tom Brady: Most Lopsided NFL 'Rivalry'

1 hour ago
cow wash wallpaper
News

Cowboys Rival 'Washington Commanders' Video 'Spoiler Alert' Reveal Goes Viral

8 hours ago
commanders uni
News

Cowboys New Rival: LOOK - Washington Commanders

9 hours ago
dak line
News

Two More Cowboys Stars Join Dak Prescott in Saying 'No' to NFL Pro Bowl

23 hours ago
073837A7-B1AE-4D8E-8CC8-994D1E0A0130
News

Gisele Speaks Out on Husband Tom Brady Decision: ‘I Am in Awe!’

Feb 1, 2022
BC1F4389-A6E3-46D2-8BFA-07865391408C
News

‘I Understand the Risk’: Cowboys Rival Giants & NFL Sued by Coach Brian Flores Charging Racism; He Explains

Feb 1, 2022
kelln miami 3
News

Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore ‘Finalist’ for Dolphins (But What’s Jim Harbaugh?)

Feb 1, 2022