Two More Cowboys Stars Join Dak Prescott in Saying 'No' to NFL Pro Bowl

FRISCO - In the category of "You Knew This Was Coming,'' two more Dallas Cowboys standouts are joining Dak Prescott in saying "no thanks'' to this weekend's Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Prescott backed out of being an alternate on the NFC roster to instead take some time off after a year and a half of surgery, rehab and games.

This decision was made right about the time Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb was named an alternate and apparently does plan to play in Sunday's game in Las Vegas.

And now comes the predictable part: The NFC Pro Bowl roster will have an alternate replacement for Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, and for Cowboys right guard Zack Martin.

Smith was chosen for his eighth career Pro Bowl but opted not to play after a season in which he missed five games because of an ankle injury during the 2021 season.

Martin, like Tyron Smith a perennial all-star, may be not only banged up but, just as likely, in the "been there / done that'' club. Both Smith and Martin are likely destined for the Hall of Fame, so unlike Lamb, and the other Cowboys who have been selected to participate who will apparently do so, this is not a new experience.

But it will be new, and a thrill, for rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, for second-year corner Trevon Diggs, for veteran punter Bryan Anger and for the second-year wide receiver Lamb, who was added to the squad on Monday.

