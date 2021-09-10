WATCH: Dak’s  Cowboys Score First TD Of 2021 Season

America's Team is on the board.

TAMPA -- The Dallas Cowboys are on the board for the first time in 2021.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw his first touchdown since Week 5 of last season by finding wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a 22-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

The touchdown was Lamb's sixth on his young career.

Tampa Bay flashed a blitz for Prescott on 2nd & 3, and with the pocket collapsing, Prescott threw a rainbow of a ball to the second-year pro Lamb, who beat defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting on his route.

The Buccaneers scored first with a long touchdown drive ending in a Chris Godwin 5-yard touchdown, but the Cowboys answered on the ensuing drive.

Prescott was electric on the scoring drive, going 7 for 7 for 75 yards, ending on the Lamb touchdown. Through the first two drives, he's thrown for 124 yards on 10 of 13 completions.

Fourth-year wide receiver Michael Gallup was the most involved skill player on the drive, catching three passes for 28 yards, including a tight grab on the sideline that featured some crisp footwork.

Prescott also found backup running back Tony Pollard twice for 18 receiving yards while Ezekiel Elliott took a backseat.

The touchdown was Prescott's 107th of his career and his third to Lamb. The pair connected on a pair of touchdowns last season against the Cleveland Browns and have now scored together against the Bucs.

