Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys is the NFL's eighth-best tight end, according to rankings released this week by the analytics company, Pro Football Focus. ... a concept that in theory could give him a little more bargaining power at the contract negotiating table.

So could remarks from teammate Dak Prescott, who this week said of the franchise-tagged tight end: “What he means to this team, his leadership, the role he stepped into to be the guy at tight end and to be a leader of this offense and to make plays.

"He’s a guy that I can count on, that I can trust, and that’s continued to grow and it’s grown through these last few weeks.”

It's notable that Prescott talks about continuing growth with Schultz, due to the fact that the tight end skipped last week's voluntary OTAs (in a protest of sorts of the lack of progress in contract talks) before showing up to this week's minicamp.

Even in his brief absence, there is growth. And now, with five weeks off before training camp in Oxnard, Dak plans another get-together with his pass-catchers. Maybe a trip. Maybe hanging out in his football-field backyard. Something.

"I think it’s something to break the monotonous cycle, whether it’s the building, whether it’s my field, just get the guys in a different environment, train, make it a little fun, get some camaraderie at the same time,'' said Dak, whose personal confidence level is "through the roof.''

As the Cowboys' pass-catchers transition (in a post-Amari Cooper time), Schultz becomes that much more important ... and may find himself "with a bullet'' in future rankings. But for now?

PFF's rankings, which examine the top 15 tight ends in the league, are broken into different tiers. Schultz is placed in tier two, falling into the “tier 1 capabilities, but either lack consistency or have slipped" category.

Says PFF of Schultz:

Schultz was a bit of a surprise breakout in 2021, considering the Cowboys utilized him solely as a blocker in his first two NFL seasons and he was underwhelming when being integrated into the passing game in 2020. The 2018 fourth-round pick took his 63.8 receiving grade in 2020 to 77.4 in 2021, and while he isn’t going to shred single coverage like some of the Tier 1 guys, he can work soft spots against zone coverage and possesses strong hands. He finished top six last year in both drop rate (3.4%) and contested catch rate (63.2%, 12-of-19).

Following a relatively quiet start to his NFL career, Schultz receiving numbers have been trending up in each of the past two years. Last season, he caught a career-high 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games. In fact, the Cowboys tight end played 81 percent of the snaps in 2021, which contributed to him earning the second-most targets on the team.

At this time, Schultz is seeking a long-term extension to replace the franchise tag. After skipping the final week of voluntary OTAs last week, Schultz reported to minicamp on Tuesday. The franchise tag is set to pay him $10.9 million, but he wants a long-term deal.

Other than the current free agent, Rob Gronkowski, who most people expect to return to Tampa Bay, Schultz is the lone "tier-2'' tight end on the list. Only one NFC East rival Dallas Goedert is ranked higher, at No. 6.

Said Schultz recently of his job at hand: “Obviously, tight end in the NFL is a tough job. You’re going against guys like DeMarcus Lawrence every week. Everybody’s a D-Law, every team’s got a D-Law. You’re asked to do a lot. And you’re asked to do a lot very quickly, especially in this offense. What we ask our tight ends to do is a lot different from some other places.”

And PFF thinks he's one of the eight best in the business at that job.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily