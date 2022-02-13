'We'll See You Again!' But Cowboys' Dak Prescott Didn't Mean Tom Brady Post-Retirement Comeback

We don't think Dak meant it quite this way.

FRISCO - "We'll see you again.''

Remember how after the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dak Prescott found Tom Brady for the traditional post-game QB hug and promised the Bucs legend, "We'll see you again''?

We don't think Dak meant it quite this way.

Is Brady now "un-retiring''?

According to NFL Network, the Bucs aren’t ready to close the door on Tom Brady for 2022 just yet. Tampa is apparently willing to do whatever it can in order to get the legendary Brady to change his mind.

Indeed, it was Brady himself who uttered the phrase "never say never” regarding a potential some-day return via his “Let’s Go” podcast.

But is "some day'' the same as "now''?

The 44-year-old icon made it pretty clear that he feels he "owes'' time to his family. But the Bucs would be wise to hold out hope, with some sort of timetable limit in place, that their MVP might change course.

Meanwhile, the buzz has it that Brady engineering a comeback might have something to do with hooking up with his hometown San Francisco 49ers. And at the same time, the word is that the Bucs - short of retaining Brady - will go all-in on the idea of trading for the likes of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Both those ideas are rather messy and complicated. But the effort would be worth it; any of those three guys might figure to keep Tampa Bay at the top of the NFC ... and keep Prescott's Cowboys from rising as high and as quickly as they would like. And that goes for Dallas vs. a Bucs team that beat the Cowboys to start the season ... and a Niners team that beat the Cowboys to end Dallas' season.