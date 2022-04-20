Deebo Coming? Cooper Gone From Cowboys: 'Just Business'

In his first press conference with the Cleveland Browns, the former Cowboys receiver stuck to his stoic persona.

FRISCO - While Cowboys fans spent Wednesday dreaming of a potential new No. 19 receiver that "liked" the idea of wearing the star on his helmet, the team's old No. 19 finally addressed his departure from Dallas.

During his introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns - where he was traded a month ago - Cooper kept it characteristically calm and civil when talking about his former team.

“It’s not like I disliked being in Dallas," Cooper said. "I actually loved being there. I wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave. But you know, at the same time, it’s never personal. It’s just business.”

In one of the worst trades in their franchise's history, the Cowboys turned Cooper from a No. 1 receiver that cost them a first-round draft choice in 2018 into only a fifth-round draft choice.

Cooper was productive and seemingly settled in DFW. He bought a sprawling, $2.5 million house in Lucas - just east of Allen - and caught 292 passes for 3,893 yards and 27 touchdowns while leading the Cowboys to two NFC East championships and playoff berths in four of his seasons.

But in 2021 his stay in Dallas soured. He drew the ire of owner Jerry Jones for being unvaccinated and missing two games while quarantining after testing positive for COVID. With the rise of CeeDee Lamb as Dak Prescott's favorite target - despite an injury to Michael Gallup - Cooper's numbers on the field fell.

And in the Cowboys' Wild Card playoff loss to Samuel's San Francisco 49ers, Cooper visibly loafed during the futile, final possession - failing to even make attempts to block defenders.

Is that the singular reason Cooper was traded to Cleveland for nothing more, in essence, than a salary dump? That can't be claimed; his upcoming $20 million salary issue is a real one.

But, the effort level, we're told, was "troubling.''

"The Cowboys don't necessarily think he quit," the source said, "but ... let's just say they found his effort at the end troubling."

Now Cooper is in Cleveland. The Cowboys are in search of receiving depth. And Samuel has Dallas dreaming of not what's gone, but what's next.