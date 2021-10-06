Cowboys LISTEN: Pass-Rush Trade as Panthers Get Stephon Gilmore?

Locked On Cowboys: Who has been the biggest surprise for the Cowboys? And what might be the next surprise?

A big surprise shook the NFL Tuesday night when linebacker Jaylon Smith was cut by the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith, who was selected 34th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, played in just 40 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday's win against the Carolina Panthers.

The team tried to trade Smith, sources told CowboysSI.com, but once no suitors emerged, the team made official the plans to release him.

The trade market is only open for another month, and maybe the Cowboys are angling their way to be buyers. One idea: "Angle'' now for a signing without a trade, in the form of just-released cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Money was apparently his issue in New England, and would figure to continue to be an issue at his next stop. Is there a way to sign Gilmore for (as suggested here) $15 million ... with a prorated amount of $10 million ... meaning just a $2.64 mil cap-room bite for 2021.

Sounds appetizing. But what about what Gilmore wants beyond 2021? Would he sign a one-and-done deal?

It's cool that Dak Prescott's brother, Tad, is making a Cowboys connection here, tweeting that once upon a time Gilmore told him he'd love to be a Cowboy.

But this is probably more about business than it is about romantic notions expressed to a relative of the Cowboys QB. And indeed, without a blink, the Carolina Panthers have traded for Gilmore - meaning he never actually got cut - giving up just a sixth-round pick to bring him back to his home area.

One way or another, despite the defense's strong and unexpected performance through a month of the season - led by award-winning, Deion/Everson-chasing cornerback Trevon Diggs - the team could use some reinforcements.

DeMarcus Lawrence is still out for several weeks with a foot injury and the team could (always, despite the fine work of Micah Parsons and Randy Gregory) use some extra pass-rushers.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis comes to our mind when potential trade targets emerge.

Gotsis, 29, is a six-year NFL veteran and is an upcoming free agent. He missed Week 1, but has two sacks in the last three weeks.

The Jaguars are spiraling as they are winless through four weeks and their head coach currently mired in scandal.

If the price is right, the Cowboys should pull the trigger and improve their already-impressive defense.

READ MORE: Source: Cowboys Cut Jaylon Smith After Failing to Trade Him

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer your Twitter questions, including who is the biggest surprise for the Cowboys so far and who could they trade for to help the defense.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorns CB, Sign Former Raiders 6-2 CB Isaiah Johnson