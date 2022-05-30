'Boost on Back End' Coming to Cowboys?

Are the Cowboys in the market to upgrade at the safety position?

The Dallas Cowboys have been relatively quiet on the free-agent front, and haven't initiated much action by way of trades either. But could that be changing soon?

The Cowboys seem set at safety with Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker both signing new deals to return to Dallas for the upcoming season. But if the opportunity for an upgrade at free safety presented itself would the Cowboys take advantage?

That opportunity may be approaching.

According to Bleacher Report, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates may be unhappy playing under the franchise tag this season and could ask for a trade.

Bates is absent from the team OTAs and the Cowboys were mentioned in the report as a team that could benefit from his services.

Says the report:

“If Bates really is set against playing under the tag, then this is the kind of distraction the Bengals don’t need. With the Philadelphia Eagles already being mentioned as a potential suitor and other contenders like the Dallas Cowboys in need of a boost on the back end, the best bet for all parties could be a clean break.”

Bates discussed the dangers of getting hurt while playing under the franchise tag during an interview with NFL Now.

“That’s something that needs to be discussed at NFLPA a little bit. Some of the top guys got hurt under a franchise tag,” Bates told NFL NOW on Feb. 23. “It’s tough. You only get one shot at this. You just got to play your cards right, I guess you could say.”



Hooker is set to start at free safety but has never started a full season since entering the league in 2017. His 15 games played for Dallas in 2021 was a career-high. Bates could be an automatic upgrade at the position, relegating Hooker to a backup and situational role.

Bates' performance in the postseason last year cemented him as one of the best in the game, allowing just four completions for 33 yards and intercepting two passes.

If the Cowboys are serious about their future, an upgrade at safety should be considered, and opportunity might come knocking.