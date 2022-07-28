Cowboys BREAKING: FB Nick Ralston Cut, Making Room for WR KaVontae Turpin

The end of practice at The Star or in Oxnard training facilities is a time of relief for most Dallas Cowboys players, a time to get off their feet and reflect on the events and workouts of the day.

For Nick Ralston, the end of practice means his day's only halfway done. ... but hopefully, for him, what just occurred doesn't mean his NFL dream is done.

The fullback was one of many who was fighting for a Dallas roster spot as training camp gets underway in California this week. ... but on Thursday, the Cowboys cut him to make room for receiver KaVontae Turpin, the recent USFL MVP. (Read our scoop on Turpin here.)

Either way, he'll be looking to make the North Texas area home for either himself or some clients, as Ralston is a newly minted real estate agent for German-based firm Engel & Völkers, which features an office in Frisco.

The path to success in real estate frankly isn't far from the keys to victory in football, Ralston explained to Real Trends.

“To be great, you must put in the work, day in and day out,” he said. “You have to come up with a game plan and execute it.”

“What can go wrong will go wrong. Offers will be pulled. Financing will fall through. Clients will get upset. You have to keep pushing forward and roll with the punches. The agents who win are the ones who aren’t afraid to fail and never quit.”

During the quarantine periods. Ralston opted to become a professional agent.

Ralston occupied himself in 2020 by balancing his training with his business education, before getting another opportunity to showcase his gridiron talents in 2021. The Cowboys signed him as an undrafted rookie and he lingered on the team's practice squad in the latter portions of the season.

He might get another chance later to compete for a fullback role with Ryan Nall, a newcomer from Chicago. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore called Ralston "an awesome guy to have on our roster" last August. But for now? He's got another gig as well.