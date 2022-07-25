Home Run? Cowboys FB Nick Ralston Tackling Two Careers In Dallas

The end of practice at The Star or in Oxnard training facilities is a time of relief for most Dallas Cowboys players, a time to get off their feet and reflect on the events and workouts of the day.

For Nick Ralston, the end of practice means his day's only halfway done.

The fullback is one of many who will be fighting for a Dallas roster spot as training camp gets underway in California this week. Either way, he'll be looking to make the North Texas area home for either himself or some clients, as Ralston is a newly minted real estate agent for German-based firm Engel & Völkers, which features an office in Frisco.

The path to success in real estate frankly isn't far from the keys to victory in football, Ralston explained to Real Trends.

“To be great, you must put in the work, day in and day out,” he said. “You have to come up with a game plan and execute it.”

“What can go wrong will go wrong. Offers will be pulled. Financing will fall through. Clients will get upset. You have to keep pushing forward and roll with the punches. The agents who win are the ones who aren’t afraid to fail and never quit.”

Ralston is set to enter his second season with a star on his helmet, appearing in four games with the team on special teams snaps in the early portions of the season. He was set to go pro after a successful career both on and off the field at Arizona State and Louisiana, but the COVID-19 pandemic put him on a new path when pro day showcases were shut down across the country.

Most opted to become amateur bakers or musicians during the quarantine periods. Ralston opted to become a professional agent.

Ralston occupied himself in 2020 by balancing his training with his business education, before getting another opportunity to showcase his gridiron talents in 2021. The Cowboys signed him as an undrafted rookie and he lingered on the team's practice squad in the latter portions of the season.

He'll now compete for a fullback role with Ryan Nall, a newcomer from Chicago. He'll have a slight edge with a year in Oxnard under his belt and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore called Ralston "an awesome guy to have on our roster" last August. He got a chance to touch the ball in a constructive setting last summer, as a pair of short carries each earned first downs in a Week 2 exhibition against Houston.

Ralston will be looking to run whether he makes the Cowboys' final roster or not.

"Closing deals is an extremely hard task, especially in this wild real estate market,” he said. "(My job is) running around showing multiple homes to marketing listings to solving all the issues arising during a real estate transaction ... ‘putting out fires’ as my broker says."