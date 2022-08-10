Skip to main content

Cowboys Camp: Offensive Line Trouble Heading Into Preseason Opener?

The Cowboys' offensive line still has issues as the team approaches the preseason, and they may kick off the regular season with them unaddressed.
FRISCO - The NFL regular season is just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022.

The Cowboys open the regular season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. But first things first.

Dallas will face the Denver Broncos in a preseason matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CT. And there are plenty of storylines to pay attention to with regard to roster spots and personnel decisions that will begin to play out this weekend.

Preseason games aren't often filled with drama and good play, but here is a good reason to pay close attention on Saturday.

Can the offensive line - in its existing form - protect quarterback Dak Prescott adequately enough for a successful 2022?

There are plenty of issues up and down the Cowboys' offensive line, and the answer to those issues is most likely not yet on the roster. But Dallas doesn't seem to be in any hurry to address them.

Terence Steele and Josh Ball have both struggled in camp with pass protection. Steele is the presumed starter at right tackle, while Ball should win the swing tackle job.

For Prescott and the Cowboys' offense to succeed this year, pass protection needs to be better than average.

While another veteran presence would serve the position group well, there's not a ton of help out there in free agency. But it's imperative that executive vice president Stephen Jones digs deep to find someone, possibly even someone who challenges Steele for that starting right tackle job.

Prescott should have renewed mobility this season, but he'll still need time in the pocket.

Then there's the running game. In what could be Ezekiel Elliott's last season in Dallas, he and Tony Pollard will need holes to run through to help Prescott in a passing game limited by injuries to receivers Michael Gallup and James Washington.

After preseason games against the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks, we'll have a better idea of where this group is.

The offensive line might be the most worrisome group coming out of camp, and it's up to the brass in Dallas to fix it. 

