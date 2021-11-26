Skip to main content
    November 26, 2021
    WATCH: Will Cowboys Get Penalized for Postgame Fight vs. Raiders?

    Everyone watching saw the in-game altercation between Kelvin Joseph and Roderick Teamer, but the battle between the two teams didn't stop there.
    FRISCO - For everyone watching the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday's NFL Thanksgiving Day extravaganza, there was an added "entertainment value'' that was found beyond the game.

    In a game Dallas would lose, 36-33 in OT, the Cowboys trailed the Raiders coming out of halftime 17-13 and Las Vegas was forced to punt on its first possession.

    During that punt play, Cowboys rookie Kelvin Joseph and Raiders third-year special-teams player Roderic Teamer were fighting through each other's blocks. That kick went out of bounds ending the play, but Joseph and Teamer continued after the whistle, beyond the out-of-bounds marker, beyond the sideline area, and almost right into the field-level luxury boxes.

    Both players were ejected for the altercation.

    But later ... In true Thanksgiving fashion, just as families fight for leftovers after the main meal, the Cowboys and Raiders weren't done after the final gun.

    Viewers saw a very physical game on both sides of the ball for both teams, and the mood on the field was no doubt tense after 28 penalties were called between the two teams. 

    It was then, after the game when players were still on the field, CBS television cameras saw Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill and Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson exchange something other than holiday pleasantries.

    The two were bumping chests until Hill knocked Simpson's helmet off with a punch. That launched a fight almost directly on top of the Star at midfield.

    No one knows what started the late fight, but it's clear emotions were high during the game, and that carried over after the final whistle.

    Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there won't be suspensions for the fine, but actions are being reviewed for a possible fine. ... and of course, what does this game need more than more penalties?

