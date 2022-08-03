Skip to main content

'The Voice of the Catch': Vin Scully Passes Away

He served in the United States Navy for two years and began his radio career at the age of 22. ... and what a career it was.

Vin Scully, the the voice of baseball for generations and he is also known in NFL circles for being a legendary football broadcaster - including as "The Voice of the Catch,'' passed away Tuesday at the age of 94.

The announcement was made, fittingly, by the Los Angeles Dodgers, as Scully was the one-of-a-kind play-by-play voice of the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years before his retirement in 1986.

"He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw," the Dodgers said in their statement. "Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers -- and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles."

But he was also a longtime NFL broadcaster, with his most famous NFL call being one of the Cowboys' most painful moments. Scully was at the TV microphone for the 1982 NFL Championship Game when San Francisco 49ers receiver Dwight Clark recorded his game-winning touchdown grab from QB Joe Montana, which would oust Dallas from Super Bowl contention as it was immortalized as "The Catch."

Scroll to Continue

No image description

jalen tolbert dc
Play

Cowboys WR Need? ‘No Urgency’ to Sign or Trade, Insists Jerry Jones

“No urgency” is not going to be a popular position in Cowboys Nation.

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
15 hours ago
mcc quinn
Play

'Say The Word, I'm Gone!': Dan Quinn Reveals Talk with Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

"There will be a time when I’m definitely interested” in being a head coach for the second time, said Quinn.

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
17 hours ago
miami tom b
Play

Tom Brady Tampering: NFL Punishes Dolphins; Cowboys Ex Amari Cooper Injured for Browns?

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Scully is a Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster, but from 1975 to 1982 he was also at CBS Sports working high-profile NFL games. Additionally he was there when the Dodgers were in Brooklyn and when they list, when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record in 1974, and when Kirk Gibson hit his dramatic World Series home run for the Dodgers in 1988.

He served in the United States Navy for two years and began his radio career at the age of 22. ... and what a career it was.

jalen tolbert dc
News

Cowboys WR Need? ‘No Urgency’ to Sign or Trade, Insists Jerry Jones

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
mcc quinn
News

'Say The Word, I'm Gone!': Dan Quinn Reveals Talk with Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
miami tom b
News

Tom Brady Tampering: NFL Punishes Dolphins; Cowboys Ex Amari Cooper Injured for Browns?

By Cowboys Country Staff18 hours ago
dak money clutch
News

Dak Prescott New Cowboys Contract Extension Talk? Already? Why?

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
Emmanuel_Sanders_9_(cropped)
News

Without Washington: Top 3 Free Agent WRs Cowboys Could Sign

By Logan MacDonald22 hours ago
00B71522-8135-48F8-ABF7-B5F11E1AC184
News

Cowboys Camp in Pads: CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith Stand Out

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
236E2AC4-A46F-44E7-BC94-AF087B545C6A
News

Cowboys Ex Rolando McClain Arrested on Gun Charge

By Mike FisherAug 2, 2022 7:56 AM EDT
Buffalo-Bills-v-Dallas-Cowboys-d6dea451a736d14da9451090453d209b
News

Should Dak Prescott's Cowboys Sign WR Cole Beasley as Injury Replacement?

By Mike FisherAug 1, 2022 8:14 PM EDT