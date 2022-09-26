Skip to main content

Cowboys vs. Giants: Monday Night Football Live Game Updates

The Giants host the Cowboys in a prime time NFC East early-season matchup on Monday Night Football.
The Dallas Cowboys head north for a Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants in Dallas' first road game of the season.

The Cowboys have owned the Giants over the last five seasons, winning 9 of the last 10 games against New York. Beating Dallas on Monday Night Football would go a long way for the Giants earning some respectability in the NFL in new coach Brian Daboll's first season.

"This is an important game," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "It's a division game. It's our first division game. It's ‘Monday Night Football.' They're 2-0. 

"You look at all of those things, at the end of the day, this is going to come down to us playing to our playstyle, play to our discipline and we feel like we'll do what we need to do to win the game."

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush performed well in his second NFL start last week against Cincinnati and will get the start once again while starter Dak Prescott prepares for a full recovery.

The stitches in Dak's surgically repaired thumb and hand were scheduled to be removed on Monday, meaning the timeline for Prescott's return is sooner than later.

The Giants boast a 2-0 record to start a season for the first time since 2016. The team has played well behind quarterback Daniel Jones with some close, but impressive wins over Carolina and Tennessee. New York also offers the league's leading rusher in Saquon Barkley.

Dallas' defense has been dominant as expected, with just two touchdowns allowed through two weeks. That's the fewest of any Cowboys squad since 1996.

This will be the Cowboys' 84th appearance on Monday Night Football, which is second only to the Miami Dolphins, with 86.

