WATCH: Jimmy’s New ‘How ‘Bout Them Cowboys!’

Johnson received his ring from Jones at halftime of the Cowboys’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

ARLINGTON - It needed to be done. It needed to be said.

Both Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson had to be involved in the “doing.” But on Monday night at AT&T came a Dallas Cowboys’ Hall of Fame ring ceremony …

And a familiar pronouncement from the legendary coach.

“How ‘bout them Cowboys!” Johnson declared, echoing his familiar words of celebration as he led the 1992 Dallas team to a Super Bowl title.

Jones was involved in the ceremony, staged at intermission of what would be a 41-21 Cowboys win over the Eagles. And fellow HOF newcomers Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson received their rings and their moments in the spotlight. But the biggest cheers from the 94,000 in attendance came for the two-time Super Bowl champ Johnson, maybe in part because the long-standing Johnson estrangement from Jones seems to have moved to a better place … a reminder of a better time, celebrated thusly:

Jones and Johnson are now in their late ‘70s. Both are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jones vows that Johnson - who was the head coach of the Cowboys from 1989 to 1993, a time during which he helped turn around the program - will some day see his name in bigger than “3-inch headlines” in the team’s Ring of Honor here at AT&T Stadium.

That will offer Johnson and Jones one more opportunity to celebrate what they built together … and, we are sure, one more opportunity for Jimmy to bark out the four most famous words in his vocabulary.

