Cowboys 'One Pressing Move' Before Camp: A Dak Prescott Weapon

FRISCO - Did the Dallas Cowboys do enough this offseason to improve on last season's 12-5 campaign? The Cowboys believe their NFL Draft results will allow them to keep pace in the NFC East, even though the defending division champs sustained losses in terms of veterans from the 2021 playoff roster.

There is a veteran still waiting to know his future in Dallas: tight end Dalton Schultz. Schultz and the Cowboys have until July 15 to work out a multi-year deal or Schultz will play the 2022 season on the tag, worth just under $10.9 million fully guaranteed.

Sources have indicated to CowboysSI.com that there hasn't been substantial movement in contract talks. So, with the clock ticking ...

The most "pressing move'' for the Cowboys to make is sign Schultz to a long-term deal, according to Bleacher Report.

The Dallas Cowboys have never been afraid of paying their homegrown stars. Three players the Cowboys originally drafted—running back Ezekiel Elliott, left tackle Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin—went on to become the highest-paid player at their respective positions for at least a short period of time. Quarterback Dak Prescott also holds the game's fourth-largest contract. The idea of the Cowboys now trying to nickel-and-dime this year's franchise player, tight end Dalton Schultz, is laughable. "I want to work out a long-term deal and I think they do too," Schultz told reporters in April. "Hopefully, we can get that done. But just knowing where I'm going to be for the next year, I'm happy with."

We have a couple of bones to pick with B/R.

One, the Cowboys aren't "nickel-and-diming'' him; they're just sitting on the $10.9 million - which represents a gigantic pile of nickels and dimes.

And two, if our CowboysSI.com theory is accurate - that Dallas is happy with letting Schultz play on the tag for a year and then re-evaluating? And if Schultz is truly "happy'' knowing he's a Cowboys for 2022?

Then why is it "pressing''?

Recently, Schultz was in Miami with Prescott and friends on a workout vacation. He's still a key guy here, even as Jake Ferguson, the fourth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin, might be seen at the future.

But none of the other guys in this roster can do what Schultz has done, setting career highs in catches (78), receiving yards (808) and touchdowns (eight) last year while continuing to gain the full trust of Prescott.

Whether on a long-term contract or not, Schultz and the Cowboys report to Oxnard for Cowboys training camp on July 26.

The Cowboys kick off their regular season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in about two months. As favorites (+120) to win the NFC East Division, history is against the reigning division champions, Dallas. The NFC East has not seen a team go back-to-back in the division since the Eagles did so in 2004.

But first, Dallas has an important decision to make regarding Schultz.

