Dalton Schultz ‘New Contract Info’? Or Tired Old 3-Step Cowboys Policy?

How is either side winning by not beginning Cowboys negotiations now?

FRISCO - We are a bit confounded by ESPN’s “exclusive content” label on its “new report” that a Dallas Cowboys “long-term deal is certainly on the table” for tight end Dalton Schultz … for three reasons.

schultz no
schultz dak
Dalton Schultz

1- We have no indication that such an offer is presently “on the table” - which would be a major news story if true.

2- If what ESPN is suggesting here is that eventually there will be negotiations along those lines … well, yes. Obviously. That’s the idea when using the franchise tag; Schultz’ present cost under the tag is $10.8 million. A long-term contract would lessen the cap impact of that fat number.

3- The real story here is Dallas’ unfortunate habit of waiting on such matters - as the wait usually proves to be more cap-costly.

That makes it an odd stance for COO Stephen Jones, who is so to-a-fault conscience about cap balance.

The two sides have until July 15 to come to terms on an agreement, or else the Stanford product - who was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft but who has blossomed into a stunningly fine weapon - will be locked into his $10.8 mil salary for 2022.

The basic reasoning comes straight from owner Jerry Jones via his famous 32-year-old take.

“Deadlines,” he first told me in 1990, “make deals.”

It’s a fine quote. But if Dallas believes in Schultz (63 catches for 615 yards and four touchdowns in ‘20 and 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in ‘21) is enough of “that guy” to get the tag … and enough of “that guy” to likely get a “long-term offer in the coming months” …

How is either side winning by not beginning Cowboys negotiations now?

