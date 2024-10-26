Dalvin Cook news: Dallas Cowboys finally give Pro Bowl RB his shot
The Dallas Cowboys have finally made the move that everyone has been waiting for. Ahead of the team's Week 8 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys have elevated four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook from the team's practice squad.
Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported the news on Saturday afternoon.
To make room for Cook on the active roster, the Cowboys have placed tight end John Stephens Jr. on injured reserve.
Stephens suffered a torn ACL in practice earlier in the week.
Elevating Cook gives the Cowboys a pair of fresh legs in a backfield desperate for a spark.
The Cowboys rushing attack has been the worst in the NFL through the team's first six games and fans have been clamoring for Cook to get his shot.
Now that the time has come, it will be interesting to see how the former Minnesota Vikings star performs in his debut.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
