Dalvin Cook should unequivocally suit up for the Cowboys this weekend
It was no secret during training camp, and it has been exploited even more during the season: The Dallas Cowboys have major issues in the running game.
To start this season, the Cowboys are at the bottom of the barrel regarding rushing statistics, as the team only averages 85 yards a game on the ground.
Now, the franchise didn't make any major free-agent moves, like bringing Derrick Henry to town to hopefully bolster the running game.
However, the team does have a former Pro Bowler waiting for another opportunity.
Dalvin Cook is currently on the Cowboys practice squad and is looking for the moment to prove he still has a little left in the tank.
Cook last appeared in the league last season in games for the New York Jets and the Baltimore Ravens.
The numbers weren't impressive, as Cook finished with just 67 carries and 214 yards. However, in a backfield desperate to find a spark, the Cowboys could use a veteran like Cook to get a fire started.
Cook may not be the back he once was, but that doesn't mean he can't find a rhythm that gets this backfield going.
