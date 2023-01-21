Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, while prepping for a playoff meeting at the Niners, is adding up interview requests.

FRISCO - The Arizona Cardinals are adding up names.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is adding up interview requests.

Early Saturday - as the Cowboys are about set to take another step in the playoffs and travel to the San Francisco 49ers for a Sunday meeting in the divisional round - the Cardinals requested an interview with Quinn, as first reported by NFL Network.

Obviously, no interview has been scheduled yet. But Quinn is coming off a pair of head coach interviews already conducted with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, both of those on Friday.

Quinn has overseen a two-year turnaround of what had been an awful Dallas defense; under his guidance, the Cowboys D has now been a top-five unit in points allowed each of the last two seasons. The Cowboys allowed the fifth-fewest points in 2022 and led the NFL in takeaways for the second straight season - an accomplishment not seen in the league since the 1973-74 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quinn was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons 2015-2020 and got them to the Super Bowl, where Atlanta infamously held a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots and lost.

Truly, though, Quinn's resume is a spectacular one, and so are the endorsements from everyone who works with him. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has vowed to attempt to keep him on Mike McCarthy's staff - Dallas was successful in accomplishing that a year ago - but logic says with the requests rolling in and an offer or two likely to follow, that will be a tougher task this time around.

