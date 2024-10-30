DaRon Bland injury update: Now or never for Cowboys All-Pro corner
It is now or never for Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland.
After beginning the season on injured reserve, the Cowboys started Bland's 21-day window for a return. The final day to make a decision on Bland is today, Wednesday, October 30.
Bland has been close to a return since Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, but a setback has stopped him from making his highly-anticipated debut.
DallasCowboys.com shared more details on Bland's potential return.
"Bland was nearly able to return to the lineup against the Lions in Week 6, but suffered a setback later in the week that held him out of the game and has still lingered," Tommy Yarrish wrote. "Bland was also part of the rehab group this past week leading up to the 49ers game, where he did not participate in any practices during the week.
"The Cowboys will have to make a decision on Bland by Wednesday, as his 21-day practice window closes then. Bland will either need to be added to the active roster, or be placed on season-ending injured reserve."
The Cowboys defense could use Bland's presene on the field as we have seen throughout the first two months of the season.
If he is not in position to be added to the roster on Wednesday, it may be time to finally hit the panic button in Dallas.
