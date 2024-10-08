DaRon Bland injury update: Owner Jerry Jones highlights progress
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones provided an update on cornerback DaRon Bland's recovery from a stress fracture during training camp.
While Bland is progressing well, Jones indicated that a return for Week 6 against the Detroit Lions is unlikely.
"I don't think he'll get there this week, but he's on schedule," Jones told reporters.
Bland, a key contributor to the Cowboys' secondary since his rookie season in 2022, was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season due to the injury.
The third year corner's absence created a void in the team's defensive backfield, forcing other players to step up.
During his rookie season, Bland led the team with five interceptions and nearly doubled that total, with a league-high nine interceptions last season and an NFL record five pick-sixes in one season.
As Bland continues his rehabilitation, the Cowboys will closely monitor his progress to determine when he can safely return to the field.
His presence would significantly boost the team's defensive efforts. Let's not forget fans are waiting to see Bland and All-Pro Trevon Diggs back on the field together.
