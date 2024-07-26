WATCH: DaRon Bland makes 'Play of the Day' in Cowboys' second practice
DaRon Bland went from an unknown fifth-round pick to a bonafide star in the blink of an eye. The Fresno State product had five interceptions for the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie but that proved to be a mere warm-up act.
In his sophomore campaign, Bland recorded nine interceptions and set the NFL record for the most pick-sixes in a single season with five.
That also tied the record for the most defensive touchdowns in a season.
Heading into year three, Bland is showing no signs of slowing down as he turned in the play of the day during Friday's practice. While covering Tyron Billy-Johnson, who had a day to remember as well, Bland hauled in a diving interception on a pass from Dak Prescott.
Prescott, who is in the midst of a contract negotiation, struggled during Friday's session with three interceptions. He shouldn't be judged too harshly on this one, however, since Bland just happened to make an extraordinary play.
