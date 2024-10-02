Davante Adams in Dallas? Cowboys fans better put that dream to bed
The Dallas Cowboys will always be a destination spot for free agents and frustrated talent. This is why when news dropped of Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams seeking a trade, Cowboys fans flocked to the idea of the All-Pro joining the team.
However, would the deal actually happen?
The Cowboys just left a summer where the team had agonizing contract discussions with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. The team's two biggest stars received blockbuster contracts, as Prescott is now the richest man in the league, with Lamb being the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in the game.
To paraphrase Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, that's a lot of pie.
Yes, in theory, adding Adams would take this Cowboys team to the next level. Any team would be going to the next level with the addition of the Raiders receiver.
However, financially, it would be impossible for the Cowboys to do this without losing some other significant pieces.
With a looming contract discussion coming for Micah Parsons, it doesn't feel like the Cowboys are going to be interested in bringing another massive cap hit. Sorry, Cowboys Nation, but the addition of Adams to this offense is just wishful thinking.
