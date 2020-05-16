Cowboys ‘All-Time Best’ NFL Preseason Detailed

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys preseason games are officially set. ... and maybe due in part to COVID-19-induced boredom, I truly think it’s about as thrilling a schedule as one can imagine.

The NFL released the dates and times for each game on Friday. ... and to me, each game - all of them of course covered by CowboysSI.com and by my team at flagship radio station 105.3 The Fan - has its particular anticipatory charms.

*HOF Game: vs Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 6th at 7:00 p.m. on 105.3 The Fan and NBC - A rivalry with a Super history ... and the Jimmy Johnson induction.

*Preseason Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 15th at 7:00 p.m. on 105.3 The Fan and CBS - Jerry Jones revels in the glitz and glamour of a stadium opening in Cowboys Country.

Preseason Week 2: vs Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 22nd at 7 p.m. on 105.3 The Fan and CBS - No, we won’t see MVP Lamar Jackson and his top-level mates, we don’t suppose. But we’re back home at AT & T Stadium!

Preseason Week 3: vs Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 29th at 7:00 p.m. on 105.3 The Fan and CBS - the “dress rehearsal” game hosting Patrick Mahomes and the flashy Super Bowl champs? This is a coup!

Preseason Week 4: at Houston Texans on Sep. 3rd at 7:00 p.m. on 105.3 The Fan and CBS - Well, there is that “Boot” thing.

That’s fun. And here comes more fun in the form of the Cowboys regular-season schedule, which you can dig into right here.