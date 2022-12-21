Cowboys 'Silver Linings'? Coach Dan Quinn Sees Positives in Defense Challenges

The Dallas Cowboys have been hit by the injury bug over the last few weeks, but defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is relishing the challenge brought on by giving players opportunities.

Injuries are a part of football, and for the Dallas Cowboys, the defensive side of the ball has taken quite the hit recently. Already without starters in Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown and Jonathan Hankins, another key guy went down on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch exited the game early in the first half due to a stinger to his right shoulder.

Couple that with so many moving parts on defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's unit on Sunday, and they could not cope with the avalanche thrown at them by the Jaguars in an OT loss.

But ...

"I do love the challenge of it," Quinn said. "There's also some really cool moments that come out of those times where guys get their chances to go and develop. ... DaRon Bland is a good example of that. I love Jourdan Lewis, and he is as difficult to simulate all the things he brings. But to see a guy like DaRon answer the bell and answer the challenge, those are some of the times the silver linings you find in that."

That "silver lining'' is a bit slender now compared to what was weeks ago as one of the league's best defensive units has come apart at the seams over the last few weeks.

After starting the season not allowing 20 or more points in six of their first seven games, the Cowboys defense has been easily scored against with the Jaguars hanging a 40-burger on them on Sunday.

The loss moved Dallas to 10-4 and produced more questions than answers surrounding the once stellar defense.

With competition for places now at an all-time high in Quinn's unit, he is looking forward to seeing just who will take their chance with both hands and who won't.

"I anticipate over the next few weeks more of that (different players getting an opportunity)," Quinn said. "It does lighten me up in a good, challenging way."

That good feeling will quickly dissipate if the Cowboys' defense again allows teams to put together over 500 yards of offense as it did against Jacksonville. Next up is the Eagles on Christmas Eve.

Embrace the challenge? You bet. "Silver lining''? You hope.

