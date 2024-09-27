Cowboys Country

DeMarcus Lawrence's Injury update: A bleaker outlook than anticipated

The Dallas Cowboys will be without their star pass-rusher for an extended period of time.

Koby Skillern

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence rushes against offensive tackle Terence Steele during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence rushes against offensive tackle Terence Steele during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys lost not one, but two of their star pass-rushers to injury, as DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons are both expected to be sidelined for an extended period.

Lawrence's foot injury is more severe than Parsons' high-ankle sprain.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, "Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said DeMarcus Lawrence’s foot sprain is worse than Micah Parsons’ ankle injury. McCarthy said both players will have second opinions, but both injuries are worse than they originally anticipated."

How long is DeMarcus Lawrence expected to be out?

Lawrence will be sidelined with a foot injury for at least multiple weeks and is expected to return after the Cowboy's Week 7 bye week.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboy
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) and linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The silver lining is that both pass-rushers will return for their Week 8 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who have bested the Cowboys in their last three matchups including two playoff games.

Published
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

