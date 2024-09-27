DeMarcus Lawrence's Injury update: A bleaker outlook than anticipated
The Dallas Cowboys lost not one, but two of their star pass-rushers to injury, as DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons are both expected to be sidelined for an extended period.
Lawrence's foot injury is more severe than Parsons' high-ankle sprain.
According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, "Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said DeMarcus Lawrence’s foot sprain is worse than Micah Parsons’ ankle injury. McCarthy said both players will have second opinions, but both injuries are worse than they originally anticipated."
DeMarcus Lawrence injury update: Cowboys DE to miss multiple weeks
How long is DeMarcus Lawrence expected to be out?
Lawrence will be sidelined with a foot injury for at least multiple weeks and is expected to return after the Cowboy's Week 7 bye week.
The silver lining is that both pass-rushers will return for their Week 8 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who have bested the Cowboys in their last three matchups including two playoff games.
