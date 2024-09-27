Cowboys Country

DeMarcus Lawrence injury update: Cowboys DE shares latest on foot

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence left the team's Week 4 win over the New York Giants with a foot injury and provided an update following the game.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys secured a much-needed win on Thursday Night Football over the division rival New York Giants.

While getting back into the win column should be cause for celebration, the positive vibes were dampened by injuries suffered by both starting defensive ends.

Micah Parsons was carted off the field with a foot/ankle injury, while DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a foot injury of his own.

After the game, Lawrence spoke to the media in the locker room to provide an update on his injury.

Lawrence said that he is in pain, but he's "going to be fine," per Jon Machota of The Athletic. It's positive news for a defensive unit that can ill-afford to suffer any more losses.

Dallas has an extended layoff until returning to action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football, so hopefully the extra time off will give Lawrence the time he needs to fully recover without missing a game.

