DeMarcus Lawrence's foot injury continues to get worse with new update
The Dallas Cowboys, who are back in the win column following Thursday nights win against the New York Giants, will have to game plan without a couple of their star defensive players in the coming weeks.
Star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is reportedly dealing with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.
While the injury is serious, Lawrence is fortunate that the bones in his foot were not displaced, avoiding the need for surgery. However, recovery from a Lisfranc injury typically takes 4-8 weeks, and it is likely that Lawrence will be placed on injured reserve.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys looking for 'external help' to address losses at DE
The Cowboys are facing a significant challenge with the loss of Lawrence. This setback comes at a crucial time as they prepare for a tough upcoming stretch starting on the road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Lawrence's pass-rushing, run defense, and most importantly leadership will leave the Cowboys with a hole upfront, especially considering that linebacker Micah Parsons is also sidelined with a high ankle sprain.
While there's no definitive timeline for Parsons' return, his absence further complicates the Cowboys' defensive outlook
For the time being, the Cowboys will now need other players to step up and fill the void left by their star defensive players.
