D-Ware on Being Cut by Jerry's Cowboys? 'It Still Hurts!'

DeMarcus Ware to CowboysSI.com on the Hall of Fame: “I feel like I put my resume in … and hopefully … I’m able to put that jacket on.”

FRISCO - It's that time of the year again, to start considering the next class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ten first-year eligible players, including former Dallas Cowboys' defensive standout DeMarcus Ware. Vince Wilfork and receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith, and Anquan Boldin are among 122 nominees for the 2022 class.

The list of 122 will be reduced to 25 in November, then to 15 in January, before the selection committee chooses the class of 2022 that will be enshrined in August.

DeMarcus Ware talked to our own Mike Fisher on his possible induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, “I got to play for the 'D' in Dallas and the 'D' in Denver and I brought the 'D' on both of those teams no matter what,” Ware said. “I feel like I put my resume in … and hopefully … I’m able to put that jacket on.”

Even though Ware hasn't played for the Cowboys since 2013, he's still an influence on the defensive side of the ball, and specifically on Demarcus Lawrence, “Just talking to Tank [Lawrence], he was saying that from last year to this year, he feels like he’s going to wear that 'C' on his chest with pride and that meant something to me. It’s not Captain America … to me that means you are captain of the team,” Ware said.

“I put that 'C' on my chest because, now, I have the authority to make sure everybody stays in line because I want to be that champion. You chose me to put that 'C' on my chest and now I have [an] opportunity to … prove [to] each one of you that [I] can [lead] you to the Promise Land and … Demarcus Lawrence said he’s going to do that.”

Ware's prediction for the Cowboys season? “[I think] he’s [Dak’s] at least 94 percent healthy ... If we get that Dak back and get Zeke running that football and the defense playing like they played … in the hall of fame game and game after that, the team is going to be ok … It’s all about getting to the playoffs and once we do that, then you start winning those games one by one,” Ware said.

“It doesn’t matter if Dak’s a little bit dinged up or Demarcus Lawrence is a little bit dinged up. Are you ready to play football? I remember getting out there [with a] torn shoulder [and a] blown-out knee, getting out there and still having 21 sacks. It doesn’t matter. It’s if you want it or not.”

Ware knows a little something about winning, of course, being a defensive anchor on the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl-winning team for the 2015 NFL season.

Ware was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys 11th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, and played in Dallas through the 2013 season when he left for the Broncos in free agency.

