Ware a Finalist, But Woodson Snubbed by Hall

DeMarcus Ware is one step closer to the deserved inevitable. Darren Woodson, however, will have to wait.

FRISCO - DeMarcus Ware is one step closer to the deserved inevitable. Darren Woodson will have to wait.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday, and the decision has been made to first highlight the three players who have made the cut in their first year of eligibility.

That trio: wide receiver Andre Johnson, best known for his time with the Houston Texans, returner Devin Hester, best known for his time with the Chicago Bears, and Ware, an iconic player both with his original team, the Dallas Cowboys, and later his Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos.

The 2022 modern-era players list of 26 entering this month also includes Super Bowl champ Cowboys safety Woodson. But later Thursday, the full list was revealed, and Woodson fell short.

Ware, an outside linebacker/defensive end, played from 2005 to 2013 with the Cowboys and then from 2014 to 2016 with the Broncos.

Ware was a nine-time Pro Bowler and was seven times named All-Pro.

The modern-era player finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee, a process that began with 122 nominees. That group of nominees was trimmed to 26 semifinalists in November.

In addition to the modern-era finalists, also top candidates will be senior finalist Cliff Branch, contributor finalist Art McNally and coach finalist Dick Vermeil.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted during NFL Honors, which airs live Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. CT.

The full list of finalists:

Jared Allen, Defensive End

Willie Anderson, Tackle

Ronde Barber, DB

Tony Boselli, Tackle

LeRoy Butler, Safety

Devin Hester, Returner. Torry Holt, Receiver

Andre Johnson, Receiver

Sam Mills, Linebacker

Richard Seymour, Defensive Line

Zach Thomas, Linebacker

DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver

Patrick Willis, Linebacker

Bryant Young, Defensive Line