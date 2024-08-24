This Cowboys player will become first time Pro Bowler, per NFL expert
As the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL season draw near, speculation is heating up about which teams will emerge as contenders, rookie quarterback expectations, and in this particular case the players who are most likely to become first-time Pro Bowlers in 2024.
According to Kevin Patra, DeMarvion Overshown is the most likely Cowboys player to make his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2024.
Overshown, who missed his entire rookie season in 2023 due to an ACL tear, was a standout player in college and is poised to make an immediate impact on the Cowboys' defense.
VIDEO: DeMarvion Overshown shares outrageous pregame meal
The former third-round pick is projected to start for the Cowboys and has looked impressive on a snap count during the preseason.
Overshown should be up to 100 percent for the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, allowing the team to take the training wheels off of him.
