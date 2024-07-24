DeMarvion Overshown praises new Dallas Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer
DeMarvion Overshown is itching to get back onto the field after missing his rookie season due to a torn ACL.
In his sophomore campaign, Overshown is working under a new defensive coordinator in Mike Zimmer, and he couldn't be more excited to work under him.
Overshown says Zimmer has the ability to make players fall in love with the game again, which could bring some renewed energy that is desperately needed for Dallas.
WATCH: DeMarvion Overshown shares outrageous pregame meal
He made the comments in an interview with team reporter Nicole Hutchison.
"I love it. Being back in the meetings, he kind of re-teaching football. Having a new defense. So you actually like in the game again, because you've gotta be in it just because it's new. I just love the way how he goes about his teaching and his coaching," he says, as transcribed by RJ Ochoa of BloggingtheBoys.com.
"Especially this year for me, coming off this injury, but looking to have a big year. I be excited just to hear everything he's got to say. I really enjoy Coach Zimmer."
Overshown was a third-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft after earning first-team All-Big 12 honors at the University of Texas.
Now, we'll get to see how he can make an impact on the field as a pro and his excitement should extend to the fanbase.
