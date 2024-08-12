DeMarvion Overshown explains reaction to first quarter tackle
The Dallas Cowboys started their 2024 NFL preseason schedule on Sunday, August 11, against the Los Angeles Rams. For linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, the game had extra meaning.
Overshown was seeing the field for the first time since suffering a torn ACL that prematurely ended his rookie campaign, and the second-year pro was excited to get his sophomore campaign underway.
The excitement for Overshown could not be contained.
MORE: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
In the first quarter, Overshown closed in on Rams running back Austin Scott and made the tackle after a two-yard gain.
After making the tackle, Overshown had an emotional celebration and let everyone know it feels good to be back.
“[That’s] the whole past year coming out," Overshown said following the game. "I’ve been thinking about what my celebration would be after my first tackle. But as you can see, it all came to me just like that. Emotions. The feeling of being back.”
Overshown finished the game with three total tackles.
The Cowboys linebacking corp is revamped for the 2024-25 season and is looking to make a big statement in Mike Zimmer's defensive scheme.
If Overshown can develop into the player the Cowboys were hoping for when making him a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he will play a major role in taking the team's defense to the next level.
