Cowboy Roundup: Overshown flashes potential; Vet embraces expectations
Happy Wednesday, Cowboys Nation. The first padded practice is in the books as we close out the month of July, and we are nearing in on the start of the preseason.
With plenty of storylines to follow as training camp continues in Oxnard, let's jump right into things and check out some of the headlines making the rounds.
Indulge.
DeMarvion Overshown flashes his immense potential
Second-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown showed up to the first day of padded practice ready to hit someone.
While he didn't lay the lumber, he did show flashes of brilliance that should have the Cowboys faithful excited. Overshown showed incredible quickness off of the line and was consistently disrupting the backfield.
Blogging the Boys has more footage from Overshown's impressive day.
Eric Kendricks embraces high expectations
Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks was brought in to anchor new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's defense. Kendricks will serve as the team's defensive playcaller.
Kendricks is familiar with Zimmer from their time in Minnesota, and he's excited to deliver the same stout defense they had with the Vikings.
“I feel like Zim is very detailed, and you know what he's expecting from you,” Kendricks said. “And it’s about coming out and delivering that. Having a high expectation is never a bad thing.”
