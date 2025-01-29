DeMarvion Overshown gives injury update in interview with Cowboy's reporter
The Dallas Cowboys have been under the media spotlight throughout their head coaching search, which ended with the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer.
In the midst of all the attention, DeMarvion Overshown took a moment to provide an injury update and share his thoughts on Schottenheimer being named the new head coach.
In an interview with Cowboys reporter Nicole Hutchinson, Overshown said "I feel good, My crutch isn't in sports mode, so I'm getting around a little more comfortably than I was a couple weeks ago. And that's all I can ask for, is to get better each week."
Overshown is no stranger to recovering from ACL tears, having torn his ACL in training camp before his rookie season and then, just over a year later, tearing the other one. Given his injury history, it’s encouraging to hear that he remains positive and even humorous about his situation as he works his way back.
He went on to praise the team’s training staff, saying, "The guys in the training room know exactly what they're doing, so it’s easy for me to trust the process. I know that when I get the chance to step back onto the field, I’ll be ready. It couldn't be better. Every day, I push myself."
Overshown added, "I'm smart about it, but I push myself. I just can’t wait to get back out there." Having rehabbed from the same injury once before, it’s clear that Overshown understands the caution needed during the recovery process.
His successful return from his first ACL tear should give Cowboys Nation plenty of confidence that he’ll be ready to make an impact when he steps back on the field in 2025.
