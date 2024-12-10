DeMarvion Overshown injury update: Dallas Cowboys star gets devastating news
The Dallas Cowboys got the worst-case scenario news on Tuesday morning after DeMarvion Overshown's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The rising star had his leg rolled up on during the game and had to be helped off of the field by trainers.
Overshown, who missed his rookie season with a torn ACL, suffered multiple ligament ruptures.
MORE: Cowboys brilliant defensive effort wasted by egregious mistake on blocked punt
According to Ed Werder, Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee.
Dallas suffers yet another significant injury as their playoff hopes go on life support.
The team now has less than a one percent chance at reaching the postseason. The Cowboys return to action on Sunday, December 15 against the Carolina Panthers, before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following week.
