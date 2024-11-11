DeMarvion Overshown Injury Update: A temporary setback for Cowboys defender
Midway through Sunday's Week 10 matchup, Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a knee injury during a 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. While the initial scare was significant, subsequent tests have revealed that the injury is less severe than initially feared.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Overshown is dealing with bursitis in his right knee. X-rays came back negative, indicating no structural damage. The team is optimistic that with proper treatment and rehabilitation, Overshown will be able to return to the field sooner rather than later.
The injury occurred in the third quarter during a non-contact play. Overshown, who was having a standout game with 11 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 quarterback hits, was forced to leave the field.
Overshown expressed confidence in his chances of playing next Monday night when the Cowboys host the Houston Texans after feeling good following Sunday's game.
"I'm great [physically]," Overshown told DallasCowboys.com. "I'll be ready to go next week."
While the Cowboys will be relieved to know that Overshown's injury is not serious, any potential absence could still impact their defense in the short term. The team will monitor his progress closely and make a determination on his availability for upcoming games.
