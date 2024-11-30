Is DeMarvion Overshown giving Cowboys a jersey number ultimatum?
Dallas Cowboys fans have had few things to be excited about during the 2024 NFL season, but the rise of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has been one.
Overshown has been exceeding expectations during his sophomore season with the Cowboys after suffering a season-ending knee injury during his rookie campaign.
One thing that has been missing for Overshown, however, has been his college uniform number, No. 0.
Overshown burst onto the scene with the Texas Longhorns wearing the number and was hoping to continue wearing No. 0 in the NFL. Unfortunately, Cowboys mascot Rowdy is "assigned" the number, so Overshown had to choose something else.
He doesn't plan on letting that hold him back moving forward, though.
Jerry Jones better do the right thing, or Cowboys Nation may riot.
And as Overshown hints, the next contract will ensure he does get the number wants.
This season, Overshown has recorded 47 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and a touchdown.
