Derrick Henry wanted to play for Cowboys, had extra Week 3 motivation
For the second straight week, the Dallas Cowboys defense was exposed and this time it came at the hands of a player who wanted to play for the team.
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry went off for 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns, adding one catch for 23 yards.
Adding insult to injury, Henry, who lives and trains in Dallas, admitted to wanting to play for the Cowboys but they never gave him a look in free agency.
MORE: Derrick Henry reminds Cowboys fans what could've been in Dallas backfield
According to Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the team simply couldn't afford him.
Talk about rubbing salt into the wounds of Cowboys fans everywhere.
The good news for Cowboys Nation is the team can quickly move past the latest letdown and turn their attention towards the division rival New York Giants.
Dallas has a quick turnaround for Week 4 and faces the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
