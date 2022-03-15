The Browns - who just got done dealing with the Cowboys to acquire receiver Amari Cooper - are scheduled to meet with Deshaun Watson.

FRISCO - Tuesday is going to be a busy day for Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland Browns - who just got done dealing with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire receiver Amari Cooper in a salary dump - are scheduled to meet with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following his Monday meetings with the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, the three NFL teams zeroing in on trading for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Additionally, Watson - recently cleared of criminal prosecution in his sexual misconduct case - will also on Tuesday answer questions Tuesday from plaintiffs’ attorney Tony Buzbee at a scheduled deposition at the office of Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin.

There are still concerns about possible punishment for Watson, 26. But those concerns have not slowed the pursuits of the Saints and Panthers, both of whom have made their trade offers to the Texans and their sales pitch to the QB. And now, as first reported by PFN, the Browns brass will get to the same.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his $156 million contract that gives him power over his destination.

The Saints' point men in their meeting were general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Dennis Allen; the Panthers sent team owner David Tepper and coach Matt Rhule.

The Browns, who took on Cooper's $20 million salary in a Saturday trade with Dallas, could wish to swap QB Baker Mayfield as part of their package. The Saints boast offensive talent in wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara. The Panthers have been investigating the idea for almost a year and could dangle running back Christian McCaffrey in a trade.

The Texans have been unbending in what they would want in a deal: Three first-round picks, plus other premium picks, plus possible a player or players. They would obviously like the right deal done soon as to help them make roster decisions now in free agency and for the April NFL Draft.

