'Almost like Barry Sanders': Micah Parsons Uses Elite Athleticism to Capture Award

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons received an NFL honor and maybe will earn more soon.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year/Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America on Tuesday.

The Cowboys ' star is also a favorite for the NFL's Defensive Rookie Player of the Year and the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

"There is nobody like me," Parsons said earlier this month. "You can get a good linebacker ... look at Eric Kendricks, Fred Warner. They can cover, but they can't pass rush like I can.

"I don't see them guard receivers like I can. Really, the tape speaks for itself."

The former Penn State standout recorded a franchise-rookie record 13 sacks and tied for the league lead in tackles for loss (20). He also led Dallas in quarterback hits (30).

"I'm never surprised because he's so natural," coach Mike McCarthy said of Parsons. "He's almost like (former Detroit Lions running back) Barry Sanders in there when avoiding blocks. They can't get their hands on him."

Parson's 20 tackles for loss are the most by a Cowboys linebacker since Sean Lee in 2017.

He becomes the first Cowboy on offense or defense to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards. He was given the honors in November and December 2021.

Following last weekend's gut-wrenching playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Parsons was as emotional as any Cowboy.

"Turn the film on," he said. "I really put my heart into this sh*t."

The NFL's yearly awards will be presented at the NFL Honors show, on Thursday, February 10th, on ABC/ESPN and NFL Network.