Cowboys Country

Could NFL preseason finale be Deuce Vaughn's Cowboys swansong?

The Cowboys are hosting the Chargers in their final preseason game, and for many players, it could be their last time in a Cowboys uniform.

Koby Skillern

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys are heading into their final preseason game, where they will be hosting the Los Angeles Chargers.

This game will be pivotal in shaping the roster, as final roster cuts are right around the corner.

The Cowboys face tough decisions before finalizing the 53-man roster, including possibly parting ways with former college star Deuce Vaughn.

MORE: 7 Cowboys playing for a roster spot in preseason finale

The Cowboys already have Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Hunter Luepke securing roster spots, which means the final running back spot will likely come down to Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman.

Vaughn and Freeman have put up nearly identical preseason numbers, with Freeman having seven carries for 32 yards and Vaughn recording five carries for 34 yards. Vaughn has a slight edge in yards per carry, but evaluating their overall impact in play is crucial.

MORE: Cowboys vs Chargers, NFL Preseason: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) returns a punt in the second quarter against the New York Giants
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

While Freeman isn't a bell-cow back, his talent has helped him carve out a respectable six-year NFL career. On the other hand, Vaughn averaged just 1.7 yards per carry in his rookie season, which would put any player at risk of being cut.

However, his impressive college film suggests that the best is yet to come, making this final preseason game an essential opportunity for Vaughn to prove his talent can translate to the NFL

Vaughn's contributions in the passing and return games give him an edge over Freeman, but an outstanding performance from the veteran and a lackluster showing from Vaughn could potentially lead to Vaughn being left off the roster.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Last Call: 7 players to watch in Cowboys' preseason finale vs Chargers

Bubble Boys: 7 Cowboys playing for a roster spot in preseason finale

Can’t Quit You: 5 CeeDee Lamb moments that have Cowboys fans begging for his return

Reinforcements: Why the Cowboys should trade for this Chicago Bears RB

Cowgirls: Meet Charly Barby: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published |Modified
Koby Skillern

KOBY SKILLERN

Home/News