Could NFL preseason finale be Deuce Vaughn's Cowboys swansong?
The Dallas Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys are heading into their final preseason game, where they will be hosting the Los Angeles Chargers.
This game will be pivotal in shaping the roster, as final roster cuts are right around the corner.
The Cowboys face tough decisions before finalizing the 53-man roster, including possibly parting ways with former college star Deuce Vaughn.
MORE: 7 Cowboys playing for a roster spot in preseason finale
The Cowboys already have Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Hunter Luepke securing roster spots, which means the final running back spot will likely come down to Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman.
Vaughn and Freeman have put up nearly identical preseason numbers, with Freeman having seven carries for 32 yards and Vaughn recording five carries for 34 yards. Vaughn has a slight edge in yards per carry, but evaluating their overall impact in play is crucial.
MORE: Cowboys vs Chargers, NFL Preseason: Start time, live stream, TV channel
While Freeman isn't a bell-cow back, his talent has helped him carve out a respectable six-year NFL career. On the other hand, Vaughn averaged just 1.7 yards per carry in his rookie season, which would put any player at risk of being cut.
However, his impressive college film suggests that the best is yet to come, making this final preseason game an essential opportunity for Vaughn to prove his talent can translate to the NFL
Vaughn's contributions in the passing and return games give him an edge over Freeman, but an outstanding performance from the veteran and a lackluster showing from Vaughn could potentially lead to Vaughn being left off the roster.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Last Call: 7 players to watch in Cowboys' preseason finale vs Chargers
Bubble Boys: 7 Cowboys playing for a roster spot in preseason finale
Can’t Quit You: 5 CeeDee Lamb moments that have Cowboys fans begging for his return
Reinforcements: Why the Cowboys should trade for this Chicago Bears RB