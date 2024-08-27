Dallas Cowboys fan-favorite running back makes 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys just announced their final cuts for the 2024 NFL season. The news Cowboys fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: Deuce Vaughn has officially made the team.
As the roster cut deadline loomed, many wondered if Deuce had done enough to earn himself a roster spot. During the 2024 preseason, Vaughn showed his elite quickness in limited opportunities.
In the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he totaled 53 rushing yards from just nine carries.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set for 2024 season
Throughout the entire preseason, he averaged 6.2 yards per carry.
Vaughn was battling for a roster spot against running backs Malik Davis and Royce Freeman. Ultimately, the Cowboys decided to keep the explosive 5-foot-5', 176 pound running back and released both Davis and Freeman.
Dallas' backfield for the upcoming season will consist of Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaugh, and fullback Hunter Luepke.
MORE: Deuce Vaughn comments on Cowboys' looming cuts to 53-man roster
With the regular season less than two weeks away, it will be interesting to see how the Cowboys plan to utilize Vaughn. Most likely, he will have to become one of their starting returners to be activated on gamedays.
Regardless, Cowboys fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Vaughn is here to stay.
